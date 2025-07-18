Friday Morning 07/18/2025

Saturday July 19th is Alaska Invasive Green Crab Awareness Day and the Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a free, family-friendly molt walk, collect and identify crab molts at Bishop’s Beach, and Kachemak Bay Campus is offering a one day upcoming Geology of Kachemak Bay class by kayak with local geologist Taz Tally. Emilie Springer spoke with instructor Tally.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

