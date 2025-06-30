© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 06/30/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published June 30, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Muskrats are furry, nocturnal, and, now, the stars of a new children’s book. “Melba Muskrat’s Big Heart” was written and illustrated by two Kenai Peninsula residents, including a recent high school graduate; Nikiski Republican Rep. Bill Elam reflected on his freshman legislative session last week at a joint meeting of the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce; and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced new fishing openings around Homer this week for both commercial and sport users.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
