Monday Evening 06/30/2025

Muskrats are furry, nocturnal, and, now, the stars of a new children’s book. “Melba Muskrat’s Big Heart” was written and illustrated by two Kenai Peninsula residents, including a recent high school graduate; Nikiski Republican Rep. Bill Elam reflected on his freshman legislative session last week at a joint meeting of the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce; and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced new fishing openings around Homer this week for both commercial and sport users.

