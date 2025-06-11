Wednesday Morning 06/11/2025

The Homer City Council approved the city’s operating budget and discussed projects related to trails, utilities and employee pay at its meeting Monday night, Homer’s first-ever Harbor Fest brought more than 1,500 people to the Spit on Saturday for an event that included food vendors, live music and a boat show, and Nikiski Republican Sen. Jesse Bjorkman spoke about his legislative efforts this recent session at a joint Kenai and Soldotna Chamber of Commerce luncheon meeting.

