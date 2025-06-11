Wednesday Evening 06/11/2025

Hikers heading into Kachemak Bay State Park should be prepared for challenging trail conditions; Nikiski Republican Sen. Jesse Bjorkman spoke about his legislative efforts this recent session at a joint Kenai and Soldotna Chamber of Commerce luncheon meeting; and a dead gray whale washed up on Kodiak Island late last month.

