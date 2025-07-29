Tuesday Evening 07/29/2025

19-year-old Silas Luke Jones of Homer appeared on America's Got Talent today, a seasonal fishery for coho salmon is set to reopen in Kachemak Bay next month, giving Alaska residents a chance to set gillnets for personal use; and Broadway Bootcamp, hosted by Homer Council on the Arts, is a five day theater and creative arts camp that will start on August 5th for Homer youth in grades 8 through 12.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 years of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

