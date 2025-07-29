© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 07/29/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published July 29, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
19-year-old Silas Luke Jones of Homer appeared on America's Got Talent today, a seasonal fishery for coho salmon is set to reopen in Kachemak Bay next month, giving Alaska residents a chance to set gillnets for personal use; and Broadway Bootcamp, hosted by Homer Council on the Arts, is a five day theater and creative arts camp that will start on August 5th for Homer youth in grades 8 through 12.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
