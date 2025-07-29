Tuesday Morning 07/29/2025

The Homer City Council met last night to introduce several budget ordinances, approve a list of appointments and move forward on loans and agreements tied to local infrastructure projects. A climber stranded on a steep cliff near Mt. Marathon was rescued Saturday by the Alaska Air National Guard. Ninilchik voters may get the chance to create their own tax base to support community recreation.

