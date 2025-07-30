© 2025 KBBI
Wednesday Evening 07/30/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published July 30, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

High school girls from across the country spent a week kayaking Kachemak Bay through a program called Girls on Water, studying local ecology through science and art; a Swiss climber was rescued near the peak of Mount Marathon in Seward early Monday morning, according to Alaska State Troopers; and as subsistence dipnetters continue to harvest salmon on the Kenai Peninsula this July, the Kenai Chamber of Commerce is displaying an exhibit on the region’s subsistence history.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
