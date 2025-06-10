© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 06/10/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published June 10, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Homer’s first-ever Harbor Fest brought more than 1,500 people to the Spit on Saturday for an event that included food vendors, live music and a boat show; the Homer City Council approved the city’s operating budget and discussed projects related to trails, utilities and employee pay at its meeting last night; and a dead gray whale washed up on Kodiak Island late last month.

