Tuesday Evening 06/10/2025

Homer’s first-ever Harbor Fest brought more than 1,500 people to the Spit on Saturday for an event that included food vendors, live music and a boat show; the Homer City Council approved the city’s operating budget and discussed projects related to trails, utilities and employee pay at its meeting last night; and a dead gray whale washed up on Kodiak Island late last month.

