Friday Morning 02/28/2025

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members on Tuesday formally asked the State of Alaska to increase and inflation-proof the base amount of money school districts get per student, and the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has swapped contract proposals with its two biggest employee unions.

