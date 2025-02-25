Tuesday Morning 02/25/2025

The Homer City Council took up plans for harbor improvements, considered changes to business zoning and more at its meeting last night, and Seward’s roughly 60-year-old cruise ship dock is on track to get a $140 million makeover.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

