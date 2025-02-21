Friday Evening 02/21/2025

The Pratt Museum in Homer is expanding access to its collections with the help of a state grant; and lawmakers heard this week that they’re facing even larger deficits than they previously thought.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.