Friday Evening 01/03/2025

Homer Police arrested 22-year-old Karl Jerry Wickstrom last month and charged him with four offenses related to domestic violence. Alaska State Troopers arrested a Homer man on Wednesday who they say broke into and stole from four homes in a Cooper Landing neighborhood last month.

