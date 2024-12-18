Wednesday Evening 12/18/2024

A motorist is being treated for severe hypothermia after their vehicle was found in the Kenai River. Kodiak’s largest seafood processing plant has a new owner. Housing is tight on the Kenai Peninsula, especially for renters.

