Wednesday Evening 12/11/2024

Flooding from an ice jam on the Anchor River covered parts of the beach access road off the Old Sterling Highway. The City of Kenai accepted nearly $80,000 in fishery disaster money last week. Southcentral Alaska faces a looming natural gas shortage, putting the future of how homes, businesses and governments keep themselves powered on and well heated at a crossroads.

