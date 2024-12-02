Monday Evening 12/02/2024

The Homer City Council has pushed back a decision to spend $2 million reconstructing roads in old town Homer. The Seward City Council approved a wage increase for city staff last month. Sometimes, the underdog comes out on top. Nikiski’s girls’ varsity volleyball team knows that all too well – they recently defeated multi-year state champions for this year’s title.

