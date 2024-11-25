Monday Morning 11/25/2024

People can now view a livestream feed of Cook Inlet beluga whales swimming in the Kenai River, and the Homer Spit Road has reopened, but for businesses impacted by last weekend’s tidal and wind event, it may take some time to repair and rebuild.

