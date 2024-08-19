Monday Morning 08/19/2024

Motorcyclists are heading down Main Street in Homer over the past few days, marking the end of the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge, a fundraiser and a nearly 10,000-mile endurance challenge stretching from Florida to Alaska, and many southcentral Alaska forests are dotted with devil’s club, a bush-like plant with thorny stems and large leaves. Alaska Native groups have historically used the plant for medicine, and a recent workshop in Kenai trained youth how to process and harvest the plant.

