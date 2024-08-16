Friday Evening 08/16/2024

The Alaska Oil and Gas Association is optimistic about the industry’s future in the state. The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for Lauren LeFree of Homer on Sunday night. Motorcyclists are heading down Main Street in Homer over the next few days, marking the end of the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge, a fundraiser and a nearly 10,000-mile endurance challenge stretching from Florida to Alaska.

