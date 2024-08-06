Tuesday Evening 08/06/2024

For the third year in a row, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is trimming bus routes to save money; and Homer native Kristen Faulkner won gold in the women’s cycling road race for Team USA in Paris on Sunday.

