© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 07/22/2024

By Kaylin Holmes
Published July 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

911 services on the Kenai Peninsula have been restored after a faulty software update from cybersecurity company CrowdStrike disrupted Microsoft computer systems around the globe Thursday night, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter is at capacity for dogs, with limited options for those that can’t be adopted out quickly, and the Seldovia Bay Ferry is temporarily suspending its sailings until further notice.

911 services on the Kenai Peninsula have been restored after a faulty software update from cybersecurity company CrowdStrike disrupted Microsoft computer systems around the globe Thursday night, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter is at capacity for dogs, with limited options for those that can’t be adopted out quickly, and the Seldovia Bay Ferry is temporarily suspending its sailings until further notice.

KBBI Newscast
Kaylin Holmes
See stories by Kaylin Holmes