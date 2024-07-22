Monday Morning 07/22/2024
911 services on the Kenai Peninsula have been restored after a faulty software update from cybersecurity company CrowdStrike disrupted Microsoft computer systems around the globe Thursday night, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter is at capacity for dogs, with limited options for those that can’t be adopted out quickly, and the Seldovia Bay Ferry is temporarily suspending its sailings until further notice.
