© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 07/08/2024

By Kaylin Holmes
Published July 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Hundreds of runners prepared to race over three miles from the streets of Seward up Mount Marathon and back as part of the city’s numerous Independence Day festivities, and last week, Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a bill expanding a state scholarship program.

Hundreds of runners prepared to race over three miles from the streets of Seward up Mount Marathon and back as part of the city’s numerous Independence Day festivities, and last week, Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a bill expanding a state scholarship program.

KBBI Newscast
Kaylin Holmes
See stories by Kaylin Holmes