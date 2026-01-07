© 2026 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 01/07/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published January 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKST
Homer residents gathered downtown at WKFL Park yesterday to mark the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol five years ago; the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly opened its first regular meeting of 2026 last night by recognizing student achievements and taking action on a major hit to the local fishing industry; and President Trump is trying to convince oil companies to invest billions of dollars in Venezuela’s oil industry, to boost production from that country.

