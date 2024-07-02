Tuesday Morning 07/02/2024

The Biden Administration finalized a decision blocking the controversial Ambler Road project Friday. The 200 mile road would branch off the Dalton Highway and cut through a national park to access mineral deposits in Northwest Alaska, and Alaska Airlines has suspended its mileage-sharing agreement with Ravn Alaska.

