Friday Evening 04/26/2024

The Homer Animal Shelter shut down last month following a confirmed case of canine parvovirus or parvo, in one of its dogs. The Alaska Marine Highway System announced Wednesday that the Tustumena ferry will be delayed coming out of its annual maintenance. The federal government has declared a fishery disaster for salmon setnetters on the east side of Upper Cook Inlet for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

