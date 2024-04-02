© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 04/02/2024

By Kaylin Holmes
Published April 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

This month, a local nonprofit organization made a short documentary highlighting George Faust’s experience with Parkinson's disease, and Kodiak Public Library hosted the island’s second-ever popular culture convention, Fan Con, on March 22 and 23.

Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation. Over 350,000 dollars in student scholarships and grants to South Peninsula charities last year. Did you know there’s a non-profit in our own backyard that can do that? The Homer Foundation is your local independent community foundation. Serving Ninilchik, Anchor Point, Homer, Seldovia, Nanwalek, Port Graham, and everywhere in between for 32 years, we’re connecting your generosity to community need every day. Learn more at  Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Kaylin Holmes
See stories by Kaylin Holmes