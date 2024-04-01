Monday Evening 04/01/24

A local nonprofit organization made a short documentary highlighting George Faust’s experience with Parkinson's disease. An otter pup that was rescued in Seldovia last October now has a new name. Behind a weatherproof sliding-glass door, customers of a Kenai Peninsula meat shop may be surprised by the store's latest addition.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

