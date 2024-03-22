© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 03/22/2024

By Kaylin Holmes
Published March 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Tonight is the opening night of Guys and Dolls, put on by The Homer High School Concert Choir, and the Kenai Peninsula Economic Development District will host a meet-and-greet with local lending institutions this Friday [03/22] at Kenai River Brewing Company in Soldotna, and the remaining tiger at the Alaska Zoo died last week, according to an announcement from zoo officials.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation  on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

