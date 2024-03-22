Friday Morning 03/22/2024

Tonight is the opening night of Guys and Dolls, put on by The Homer High School Concert Choir, and the Kenai Peninsula Economic Development District will host a meet-and-greet with local lending institutions this Friday [03/22] at Kenai River Brewing Company in Soldotna, and the remaining tiger at the Alaska Zoo died last week, according to an announcement from zoo officials.

