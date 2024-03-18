© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 03/18/24

By Simon Lopez
Published March 18, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The City of Homer is ending its contract with City Manager Rob Dumouchel; 80 skiers took to the trails in Homer last Saturday [3/16] in an exciting marathon ski race hosted by the Kachemak Nordic Ski Club; and The Kenai Watershed Forum, a Soldotna-based nonprofit that works to promote healthy watersheds, recently gave a presentation about a restoration project the organization has undertaken.

