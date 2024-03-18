Monday Evening 03/18/24

The City of Homer is ending its contract with City Manager Rob Dumouchel; 80 skiers took to the trails in Homer last Saturday [3/16] in an exciting marathon ski race hosted by the Kachemak Nordic Ski Club; and The Kenai Watershed Forum, a Soldotna-based nonprofit that works to promote healthy watersheds, recently gave a presentation about a restoration project the organization has undertaken.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

