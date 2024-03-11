Monday Evening 03/11/24

A car drove off the Seward Highway into Turnagain Arm this morning in whiteout conditions near Girdwood, according to firefighters. Peninsula Piano Tuning and Service has been improving the Kenai Peninsula’s pianos for nearly two years, and is home to the area’s only full-time piano technician. Alaska State Troopers arrested a Nikiski man last Wednesday after they say he stole more than $5000 worth of tools from a neighbor.

