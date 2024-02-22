Thursday Evening 02/22/2024

Earlier this month, The Homer Pratt Museum held its annual business meeting to review the past year and elect new board members; and Guiding Growth – a group of community members hosting a conversation series in Homer – held a presentation providing a different way of looking at growing cities last Tuesday.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.