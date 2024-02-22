© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 02/22/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published February 22, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Earlier this month, The Homer Pratt Museum held its annual business meeting to review the past year and elect new board members; and Guiding Growth – a group of community members hosting a conversation series in Homer – held a presentation providing a different way of looking at growing cities last Tuesday.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez