Tuesday Morning, 12/19/2023

Due to a lack of snow coverage, Chugach National Forest announced the closure of areas in the Glacier and Seward Ranger Districts for winter motorized use; Gov. Mike Dunleavy announces a $10.5 billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year last week. The spending plan includes a full permanent fund dividend but relies on savings to fill a deficit estimated to reach nearly $1 billion.

