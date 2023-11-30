Thursday Evening 11-30-23

Kenai Peninsula College announced in a press release on Tuesday that Kachemak Bay Campus Director Reid Brewer will be resigning. A Soldotna man pleaded guilty last week to charges of improperly harvesting and possessing a bull moose. The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation has tapped a Kodiak local as its new leader. Just past downtown Soldotna on the Sterling Highway is a thrift option like no other. BuildUp, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that takes in and sells second-hand building materials.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

