KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning, 11/20/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published November 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKST
South Peninsula Hospital received a $1.3 million grant for a project to provide subsidized child care for hospital employees; Kenai Aviation is discontinuing service in Homer at the end of the year. The airline also canceled empty flights through the end of December; and a 72-year-old hiker was attacked by a bear in the Skilak Lake area on the central Kenai Peninsula Thursday, according to Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
