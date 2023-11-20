Monday Morning, 11/20/2023

South Peninsula Hospital received a $1.3 million grant for a project to provide subsidized child care for hospital employees; Kenai Aviation is discontinuing service in Homer at the end of the year. The airline also canceled empty flights through the end of December; and a 72-year-old hiker was attacked by a bear in the Skilak Lake area on the central Kenai Peninsula Thursday, according to Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

