Friday Morning 11/03/2023
Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships of the Southern Kenai Peninsula held a community meeting last Friday to present the coalition’s new priorities for the next few years; and Homer Electric Association, the electric utility that serves much of the Kenai Peninsula, presented this week about its renewable energy projects and concerns about a natural gas shortage.
