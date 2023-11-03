© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 11/03/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published November 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships of the Southern Kenai Peninsula held a community meeting last Friday to present the coalition’s new priorities for the next few years; and Homer Electric Association, the electric utility that serves much of the Kenai Peninsula, presented this week about its renewable energy projects and concerns about a natural gas shortage.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Stay Connected
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez