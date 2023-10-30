Monday Morning, 10/30/2023

Since the airline Ravn Alaska stopped service to Kenai last weekend, the airport has been undergoing changes; and behind the door of an unsuspecting home in Kenai, there’s a virtual miniature museum dedicated to a soft drink. The vast collection of Coca-Cola merchandise in one man’s basement is an impressive feat and could leave one with a hankering for a Coke.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

