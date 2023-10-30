© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning, 10/30/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published October 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Since the airline Ravn Alaska stopped service to Kenai last weekend, the airport has been undergoing changes; and behind the door of an unsuspecting home in Kenai, there’s a virtual miniature museum dedicated to a soft drink. The vast collection of Coca-Cola merchandise in one man’s basement is an impressive feat and could leave one with a hankering for a Coke.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Stay Connected
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez