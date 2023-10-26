© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 10/26/2023

By Fiona Rich
Published October 26, 2023 at 8:40 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

A Kenai gun shop owner is charged with selling firearms after having his license revoked more than two years ago; Alaska State Troopers say they responded to a home invasion in Nikiski Saturday evening; and Alaska State Troopers arrested a man in Ninilchik Tuesday, charging him with first, second and third degree assault, as well as violating conditions of release.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Stay Connected
Fiona Rich
See stories by Fiona Rich