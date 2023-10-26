Thursday Morning 10/26/2023

A Kenai gun shop owner is charged with selling firearms after having his license revoked more than two years ago; Alaska State Troopers say they responded to a home invasion in Nikiski Saturday evening; and Alaska State Troopers arrested a man in Ninilchik Tuesday, charging him with first, second and third degree assault, as well as violating conditions of release.

