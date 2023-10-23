Monday Evening 10-23-23

Homer Fire Department, Kachemak Emergency Services and Western Emergency Services responded to a fire at the Homer Landfill last Friday. Earlier this month, Seward residents voted down selling the city’s electric utility for the second time this year. Alaska’s chief medical officer, Anne Zink, is urging people to get the flu vaccine this month to protect themselves against an early season. An Anchorage man was arrested in Soldotna this week after a brief chase with Alaska State Troopers.

