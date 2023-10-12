© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 10/12/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published October 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
With Ravn Alaska discontinuing flights between Anchorage and Aniak soon, Ryan Air, an Alaskan airline that serves rural communities, will begin operating two new flights to Aniak starting October 23rd; and each fall, Katmai National Park and Preserve’s Fat Bear Week celebrates bears gearing up for hibernation and the salmon that nourish them. This year, the event saw its largest voter turnout ever, with over 1.3 million people participating.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
