Thursday Morning 10/12/2023

With Ravn Alaska discontinuing flights between Anchorage and Aniak soon, Ryan Air, an Alaskan airline that serves rural communities, will begin operating two new flights to Aniak starting October 23rd; and each fall, Katmai National Park and Preserve’s Fat Bear Week celebrates bears gearing up for hibernation and the salmon that nourish them. This year, the event saw its largest voter turnout ever, with over 1.3 million people participating.

