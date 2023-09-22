Friday Morning 9/22/2023

The Kenai Silver Salmon Derby is a week-long fishing competition. This year, for the first time, proceeds from the event will go to management and improvement efforts along the Kenai River; Aleutian Airways began offering services between Homer Airport and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Tuesday; and Wildlife Troopers are looking for information on a caribou that was illegally killed and improperly harvested near Soldotna last week.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation .

