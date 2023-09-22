© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 9/22/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published September 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
The Kenai Silver Salmon Derby is a week-long fishing competition. This year, for the first time, proceeds from the event will go to management and improvement efforts along the Kenai River; Aleutian Airways began offering services between Homer Airport and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Tuesday; and Wildlife Troopers are looking for information on a caribou that was illegally killed and improperly harvested near Soldotna last week.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
