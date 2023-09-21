Thursday Evening 09-21-23

The Kenai Peninsula Borough has extended its emergency declaration through October 24. Aleutian Airways began offering services between Homer Airport and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Tuesday, joining Ravn Alaska and Kenai Aviation in providing these flights. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is asking the state to change its policy on school board term limits. Wildlife Troopers are looking for information on a caribou that was illegally killed and improperly harvested near Soldotna last week.

