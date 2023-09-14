Thursday Evening 09-14-23

Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Superintendent Clayton Holland is planning on another three years in the role. Bristol Bay’s setnet fleet will decide this month whether to join the Regional Seafood Development Association - an organization aiming to increase the value of the fishery. A new citizens advisory committee in the Mat-Su school district will review 56 library books.

