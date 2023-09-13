© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 09-13-23

By Josh Krohn
Published September 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola’s staff announced this morning that her husband has died in a plane crash. A remote live-streaming camera helped locate and rescue a hiker in Katmai National Park last week. This week is National Suicide Prevention Week, an annual campaign geared at educating and engaging both health professionals and the public about suicide prevention. Kodiak residents came together to celebrate the community this weekend, the second year the Downtown Block Party has echoed around the waterfront with live music.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn