Wednesday Evening 09-13-23

Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola’s staff announced this morning that her husband has died in a plane crash. A remote live-streaming camera helped locate and rescue a hiker in Katmai National Park last week. This week is National Suicide Prevention Week, an annual campaign geared at educating and engaging both health professionals and the public about suicide prevention. Kodiak residents came together to celebrate the community this weekend, the second year the Downtown Block Party has echoed around the waterfront with live music.

