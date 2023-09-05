Tuesday Morning 9/05/2023

A wind storm with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour caused damage across the central Kenai Peninsula, and left nearly 6,000 residents without power Thursday; The Kenai Art Center is currently undergoing a leadership change as its first-ever executive director steps down; and a new lumber grading program spearheaded by Nikiski Republican Sen. Jesse Bjorkman was signed into law last week.

