KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 9/05/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published September 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
A wind storm with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour caused damage across the central Kenai Peninsula, and left nearly 6,000 residents without power Thursday; The Kenai Art Center is currently undergoing a leadership change as its first-ever executive director steps down; and a new lumber grading program spearheaded by Nikiski Republican Sen. Jesse Bjorkman was signed into law last week.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

