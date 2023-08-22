Tuesday Morning 8/22/2023

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game closed all waters of the Northern District of the Upper Cook Inlet today to set gillnetting to help increase coho salmon escapements into Northern Cook Inlet streams; The Alaska Department of Fish and Game opened the Island Creek and Middle Creek sections in the Port Dick Subdistrict for commercial common property purse seine salmon harvest from six AM to ten PM; Homer City Council announced that part of the Homer Spit Trail will be closed until seven PM.

