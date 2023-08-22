© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 8/22/2023

By Josh Krohn
Published August 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game closed all waters of the Northern District of the Upper Cook Inlet today to set gillnetting to help increase coho salmon escapements into Northern Cook Inlet streams; The Alaska Department of Fish and Game opened the Island Creek and Middle Creek sections in the Port Dick Subdistrict for commercial common property purse seine salmon harvest from six AM to ten PM; Homer City Council announced that part of the Homer Spit Trail will be closed until seven PM.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
