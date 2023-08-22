Evening News 8/22/2023

Homer welcomes an influx of new staff amid physician resignations in the central peninsula. Ryan Smith, CEO of South Peninsula Hospital in Homer announced several new physicians and nurse practitioners joined the hospital staff at the Kenai Peninsula borough assembly meeting last week. The Alaska State Troopers reported a major vehicle collision occurred on Sunday night. A twenty-two year old male and sixteen year old male were riding a four-wheeler when the collision threw them from the vehicle. Good Samaritans rescued a hiker and dog stuck in the ravine below Juneau Falls on Resurrection Creek Trail in Cooper Landing on Sunday evening.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support Bay Realty .

