KBBI Newscast

Evening News 8/22/2023

By Josh Krohn
Published August 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Homer welcomes an influx of new staff amid physician resignations in the central peninsula. Ryan Smith, CEO of South Peninsula Hospital in Homer announced several new physicians and nurse practitioners joined the hospital staff at the Kenai Peninsula borough assembly meeting last week. The Alaska State Troopers reported a major vehicle collision occurred on Sunday night. A twenty-two year old male and sixteen year old male were riding a four-wheeler when the collision threw them from the vehicle. Good Samaritans rescued a hiker and dog stuck in the ravine below Juneau Falls on Resurrection Creek Trail in Cooper Landing on Sunday evening.

Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
