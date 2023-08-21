Monday Evening 8/21/2023

The former Homer judge charged with perjury by a grand jury made a court appearance Friday morning. Alaska’s senators brought Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas to Kodiak this week. Boozman is the ranking member of the Senate’s Agriculture committee and is on a tour to see what farming looks like around the country. Alaska Department of Fish & Game salmon openings and closures. Homer City Council announced that part of the Homer Spit Trail will be closed today and tomorrow from 6 AM to 7 PM.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support Bay Realty .