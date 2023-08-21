© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 8/21/2023

By Josh Krohn
Published August 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The former Homer judge charged with perjury by a grand jury made a court appearance Friday morning. Alaska’s senators brought Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas to Kodiak this week. Boozman is the ranking member of the Senate’s Agriculture committee and is on a tour to see what farming looks like around the country. Alaska Department of Fish & Game salmon openings and closures. Homer City Council announced that part of the Homer Spit Trail will be closed today and tomorrow from 6 AM to 7 PM.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
