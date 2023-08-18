Friday Morning 08-18-23

The driver in a Seward Highway crash last month that resulted in one death and other injuries has been charged with six counts, including second-degree murder and manslaughter; in response to ongoing flooding in a Kalifornsky Beach-area neighborhood, the Kenai Peninsula Borough will fund a study to find solutions; and an almost 60-year-old bus has just begun traveling Alaska with an unexpected mission: supporting people with brain injuries in rural parts of the state.

Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation, your local community foundation serving the southern Kenai Peninsula. This spring, the Homer Foundation granted fifty thousand dollars in scholarships to local students, bringing the lifetime total to over four hundred sixty thousand dollars awarded since 1991. Impact like this would not be possible without the passion, vision, and generous support of donors and we are grateful for your involvement. Learn more at

Homer Foundation.