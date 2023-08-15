© 2023 KBBI
Tuesday Evening 08-15-23

By Jamie Diep
August 15, 2023
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will open snagging in Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon tomorrow at noon. From oyster to kelp farmers, mariculture industry members gathered to share their experiences as part of a five year, $49 million project to develop mariculture in Alaska. Anglers have had mixed success with fishing, as reported by the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Jamie Diep
