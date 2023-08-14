Monday Morning 08-14-23

The Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies is looking for citizen scientists to help in a sandhill crane population survey in the Homer area; The Alaska Department of Fish is continuing a multi-year study of radio tagging coho salmon in the Kenai River with the US Fish and Wildlife Service: and The Aleutian Islands are having a cultural revival.

