Monday Evening 08-14-23

Alaska could see more renewable energy use in the future. Data collection is underway on Mount Augustine as part of an effort to develop geothermal energy. The City of Homer will close part of the Homer Spit to install and test enhanced tsunami sirens. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game opened commercial salmon fishing with drift gillnets today from seven AM to seven PM in drift gillnet Area 1, and from seven AM to ten PM in the Expanded Kasilof, the Expanded Kenai, and the Anchor Point sections of the Central District. KBBI’s 2023 Mug Design Contest is underway. Submissions must be made by tomorrow, Tuesday August 15th.

