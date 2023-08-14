© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 08-14-23

By Josh Krohn
Published August 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Alaska could see more renewable energy use in the future. Data collection is underway on Mount Augustine as part of an effort to develop geothermal energy. The City of Homer will close part of the Homer Spit to install and test enhanced tsunami sirens. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game opened commercial salmon fishing with drift gillnets today from seven AM to seven PM in drift gillnet Area 1, and from seven AM to ten PM in the Expanded Kasilof, the Expanded Kenai, and the Anchor Point sections of the Central District. KBBI’s 2023 Mug Design Contest is underway. Submissions must be made by tomorrow, Tuesday August 15th.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn